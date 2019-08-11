City on a Plate

Shoot the Baltic breeze: all the best things to see & do in Gdansk, Poland

This port city offers amber gems, architectural delights, a buzzing beer culture - and no sweltering heat or crowds

GO NOW



While stag and hen parties hit the sweltering streets of Krakow, Poland's northern port of Gdansk - formerly known as Danzig - offers plenty of entertainment, has an equally rich cultural history, basks in cooler Baltic breezes and attracts far fewer tourists...