The Extra Mile

Who offers medical cover for senior travellers?

Our travel expert answers your questions

Q. My wife and I are travelling overseas in October. We need travel insurance. I am 72 and she is 70. Where should we go? We bought our tickets with an FNB credit card. Which company is the best to use for medical cover when going abroad? - Name withheld on request



A. There are a number of companies offering excellent travel insurance. I mostly use Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), which is offered by Flight Centre and underwritten by Sanlam...