Siv Ngesi: Spend your cash on unforgettable experiences, not things

I travel weekly for work, but I wish I travelled more. I always make sure I have one big three-week travel adventure every year and that I extend my work trips to see a few destinations on the work’s dime.

When I was a child, we always took trips to the Eastern Cape to see family during the holidays ... In those days, flying wasn’t cheap, so we drove for hours. I can still taste the food my mother used to pack and I can still remember the laughter and conversation in the car.

I first went abroad when I was six years old. I went to London to see my mother, who was studying there. I can remember flying and hoping I would see God above the clouds, but he was nowhere to be seen. My trust issues started there! But I saw snow for the first time - it was cold and I thought pap was falling from the sky!