Turns out Tannie Evita & Pieter-Dirk Uys don't always travel together

PDU: Many years ago, when it was still allowed, I was invited into the pilot's cabin on a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg. The two pilots were fans of Evita; they had a movie camera and asked me to send messages to their wives — they weren't even looking where they were flying! One of them even asked if I wanted to sit in his chair and fly the plane. Please thank me, everyone who was on that flight, for saying 'no thank you'.

What do you hate about travelling?

EB: I hate travelling alone because a second opinion is always very welcome. And now that I've got used to holidays with my grandchildren, I realise how important young people are when you explore a new place. They make it all so fresh, because everything I now see at my age, I've seen before. Their first look at life is always glorious.