How much a taxi from the airport will cost you in major European cities
If you're arriving at airports in Milan and London and heading to the city centre, you may want to find a way to get there that doesn't consist of taking a taxi — especially if you're travelling on the rand.
The fares from Malpensa and Bergamo airports in Milan, and Stansted, Luton, Gatwick in London, are the most expensive in Europe. On average, those particular rides will cost passengers between €93 (R1,597) and €105 (R1,803).
Travelers in Europe who prefer to take a taxi to reach the city centre spend average of €40 (R687) to get there. The average length of the ride is 34 minutes.
These are some of the findings of a study by online airports guide Airmundo.com, which conducted an investigation into the fares* at the 50 busiest airports on the European continent.
As could be expected, it's the airports situated furthest from the city centres that tend to break passengers' budgets — and very often, these are the airports where many low-cost airlines operate.
For example, Milan's Bergamo airport, with taxi fares as high as €105 (R1,803) to get to the city center, is served by budget-friendly carrier Ryanair. The airport is located around 45 km out, like its neighbour Malpensa airport, where the average taxi fare is €95 (R1,631). Milan also counts a third airport, Linate, which is closer to the city centre.
Travellers arriving at London's Stansted and Luton airports must account for a taxi budget of €104 (R1,786) and €99 (R1,700) respectively to get close to Big Ben.
Gatwick airport in London, where numerous traditional carriers like Emirates and Lufthansa are based, also becomes a pricey arrival point for passengers heading into town, with an average taxi fare coming in at €93 (R1,597).
That's compared to €77 (R1,322) for the colossal Heathrow, which has the densest air traffic in Europe. More than 80 million passengers flew through Heathrow last year.
In France, the taxi fare from Paris's Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport costs an average of €55 (R945), while Orly comes in with cheaper fares, averaging €35 (R601).
Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Antalya in Turkey pay only €8 (R137) on average for their ride.
Taxi rides which don't break the bank can also be found heading out from Eastern Europe's airports with an average fare for Warsaw in Poland costing €9 (R155) and one from Bucharest in Romania (R172) costing €10 .
*Prices of pre-booked taxis were not included in Airmundo.com's comparison.