How much a taxi from the airport will cost you in major European cities

As could be expected, it's the airports situated furthest from the city centres that tend to break passengers' budgets — and very often, these are the airports where many low-cost airlines operate.

For example, Milan's Bergamo airport, with taxi fares as high as €105 (R1,803) to get to the city center, is served by budget-friendly carrier Ryanair. The airport is located around 45 km out, like its neighbour Malpensa airport, where the average taxi fare is €95 (R1,631). Milan also counts a third airport, Linate, which is closer to the city centre.

Travellers arriving at London's Stansted and Luton airports must account for a taxi budget of €104 (R1,786) and €99 (R1,700) respectively to get close to Big Ben.

Gatwick airport in London, where numerous traditional carriers like Emirates and Lufthansa are based, also becomes a pricey arrival point for passengers heading into town, with an average taxi fare coming in at €93 (R1,597).

That's compared to €77 (R1,322) for the colossal Heathrow, which has the densest air traffic in Europe. More than 80 million passengers flew through Heathrow last year.

In France, the taxi fare from Paris's Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport costs an average of €55 (R945), while Orly comes in with cheaper fares, averaging €35 (R601).

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Antalya in Turkey pay only €8 (R137) on average for their ride.

Taxi rides which don't break the bank can also be found heading out from Eastern Europe's airports with an average fare for Warsaw in Poland costing €9 (R155) and one from Bucharest in Romania (R172) costing €10 .

*Prices of pre-booked taxis were not included in Airmundo.com's comparison.