Travel

How much a taxi from the airport will cost you in major European cities

16 August 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Depending on which London airport you arrive at, a taxi ride into the city centre can cost up to €104 (R1,786).
Depending on which London airport you arrive at, a taxi ride into the city centre can cost up to €104 (R1,786).
Image: 123RF/Juan Jimenez Fernandez

If you're arriving at airports in Milan and London and heading to the city centre, you may want to find a way to get there that doesn't consist of taking a taxi — especially if you're travelling on the rand.

The fares from Malpensa and Bergamo airports in Milan, and Stansted, Luton, Gatwick in London, are the most expensive in Europe. On average, those particular rides will cost passengers between €93 (R1,597) and €105 (R1,803).

Travelers in Europe who prefer to take a taxi to reach the city centre spend average of €40 (R687) to get there. The average length of the ride is 34 minutes.

These are some of the findings of a study by online airports guide Airmundo.com, which conducted an investigation into the fares* at the 50 busiest airports on the European continent.

Nearly half of SA’s travellers prefer visa-free destinations: Study

At least 49% of South African travellers prefer overseas destinations with no visa requirements because of the financial burdens and time constraints ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

As could be expected, it's the airports situated furthest from the city centres that tend to break passengers' budgets — and very often, these are the airports where many low-cost airlines operate. 

For example, Milan's Bergamo airport, with taxi fares as high as €105 (R1,803) to get to the city center, is served by budget-friendly carrier Ryanair. The airport is located around 45 km out, like its neighbour Malpensa airport, where the average taxi fare is €95 (R1,631). Milan also counts a third airport, Linate, which is closer to the city centre.

Travellers arriving at London's Stansted and Luton airports must account for a taxi budget of €104 (R1,786) and €99 (R1,700) respectively to get close to Big Ben.

Gatwick airport in London, where numerous traditional carriers like Emirates and Lufthansa are based, also becomes a pricey arrival point for passengers heading into town, with an average taxi fare coming in at €93 (R1,597).

That's compared to €77 (R1,322) for the colossal Heathrow, which has the densest air traffic in Europe. More than 80 million passengers flew through Heathrow last year.

In France, the taxi fare from Paris's Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport costs an average of €55 (R945), while Orly comes in with cheaper fares, averaging €35 (R601).

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Antalya in Turkey pay only €8 (R137) on average for their ride.

Taxi rides which don't break the bank can also be found heading out from Eastern Europe's airports with an average fare for Warsaw in Poland costing €9 (R155) and one from Bucharest in Romania (R172) costing €10 . 

*Prices of pre-booked taxis were not included in Airmundo.com's comparison.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Hop-on, hop-off bus service takes the fuss out of touring Europe

Busabout's coaches swing by cities in 15 countries making it easy to organise your own Grand Tour of the continent. Lesley Stones heads to Eastern ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Exploring Madrid makes cents - even on the rand

Janine Bywater finds ways to stretch her cash while exploring the Spanish capital, Madrid, and the nearby towns of Toledo and Valencia
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Here's all the info you need to explore Italy by train

Sunday Times Travel editor Paul Ash says trains offer superior travel in every way. Use them to reach Rome, Milan, Sorrento, Naples and more
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Non-alcoholic drink? Better check the fine print, consumers warned Food
  5. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X