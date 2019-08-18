Accidental Tourist
All hail the weird tourist rules and whistle blowers of Rome
Neville Green falls afoul of the 'tourist police' at Trevi Fountain - with an illegal ice cream
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Rome. It's sweltering hot and I am in a long gelato queue near Trevi fountain. My legs are tired. I need a break from walking this magnificent city.
The line moves painfully slowly but I tell myself this quest for the holy grail of gelato will be worth it...
