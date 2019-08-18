Active getaways

Bike crazy? 5 things to do in Prince Albert - even for your non-riding pals

This town at the foot of the Swartberg Mountains has riding routes, gourmet attractions, a retro theatre, and oodles of charm

1. RIDE THAT BIKE



Serious cyclists take note: the annual Swartberg 100 Gran Fondo (https://www.swartberg100.com/) is a gruelling 100-miler that starts and ends in the town. It happens every year over the Freedom Day weekend (late April) and is billed as one of the toughest Gran Fondos in the world - the race started in Italy in 1970...