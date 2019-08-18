The Big Read

Get your culture & fitness fix in one on a walking tour in Japan

Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi does an eight-day walking trail along Japan's ancient highway, the Nakasendo Way

'There goes our train," said Yuta Arai, calmly, as the train we had been meant to catch whooshed by. We'd missed it by two minutes. It was late afternoon on a humid Monday in July, and we were walking to the Nojiri train station in Japan's Nagano prefecture. We'd been walking for about 18km, climbed up steep hills in the woods that make Joburg's Westcliff stairs feel like child's play, and were all exhausted.



We were a group of six - a tour guide, Yuta, our tour group of four and an assistant guide for the day, and were halfway through our eight-day walking tour of central Japan. Today had been tough, physically and mentally...