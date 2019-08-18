Local getaway

Prince Albert: a little Karoo town with big appeal for cyclists

Prince Albert's dramatic mountain surrounds are a big pull for cyclists, who tackle its surrounding hills by day, then take in all its historical and gourmet charms by night. And their non-biking friends have a great time too

My entry into Prince Albert was less than auspicious. We got there at 5pm, and instead of going to stake out a spot in the campsite in preparation for the mountain-bike race, rushed to the hospital with a painful tooth abscess.



This didn't distract from a chilled stay, and an enjoyable race...