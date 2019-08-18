The Extra Mile

Transit visas for Heathrow - the saga continues

One reader's horror story boils down to a crucial piece of advice: if you can go a different way, do

It would not be unfair to say that the UK immigration authorities are doing themselves - and their country - a great deal of reputational harm with their erratic (and illogical) demand for transit visas for travellers flying via the UK. Recently, a reader wrote to me of her husband's troubles in this regard. An edited version follows. - Paul Ash, Travel editor



Helen Fourie writes: My husband, André van der Vyver, had been invited to a conference in Ireland, and so purchased a flight on Virgin Atlantic, via Heathrow, with about two hours in transit in London...