British Airways first-class passengers to get 3-D movies, thanks to VR masks

British Airways is offering its first-class passengers an opportunity to experience 3-D movies high above the clouds via special virtual reality masks.

The UK airline has teamed up with SkyLights, a French-American firm that made its name in immersive entertainment especially designed for air travel, to kick-start the experiment, which should run until the end of the year.

Passengers travelling in British Airways' first class section on the London Heathrow-New York JFK route will be given the opportunity to enjoy a custom selection of films, documentaries, and travel content converted to three dimensions - some of which in virtual reality.

While this type of entertainment is a first for a British airline, other carriers like Corsair, Garuda Indonesia, and Alaska Airlines have already beat the English firm to the punch.

SkyLights had already collaborated with XL Airways in 2017 to make VR masks with a choice of 21 films available for rent for 15 euros. Smaller masks for children are also available.