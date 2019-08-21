Light-fingered hotel guests beware: a smart fabric tag can catch you stealing

Gowns, towels, shampoo, television remotes, bed linen and even curtains — it's all fair game for light-fingered guests with a penchant for checking out of hotels with extra “luggage”.

But thanks to new, locally available intelligent technology, guests hoping to leave with a “souvenir” are likely to be stopped in their tracks.

“Hotels commonly lose hundreds of assets, ranging from gowns and towels to television remotes and even bed linen and curtains. Any item that is not physically bolted or tied down seems to be fair game,” said Dave Joyce, MD of Nimble Technologies.

“The challenge has always been how to track and recover these items intelligently, in a way that does not infringe on law-abiding guests but discreetly draws attention to those who have hotel items in their possession.”

He said that until now, solutions had only been available from international vendors.