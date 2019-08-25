Cruising

7 hacks for newbie cruisers

From how to find the right cruise to how to skip the long lines, these tips will help you make the most of your time at sea

1. First, find your cruise



Do you want to run away to sea, voyage around the world, travel up a famous river or explore the ends of the earth? A general rule of thumb is that the longer the voyage and the smaller the ship, the more expensive the cruise will be. In local waters, MSC Cruises offers excellent value. Also see the Imagine Cruising offers...