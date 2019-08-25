Cruising
7 hacks for newbie cruisers
From how to find the right cruise to how to skip the long lines, these tips will help you make the most of your time at sea
25 August 2019 - 00:00
1. First, find your cruise
Do you want to run away to sea, voyage around the world, travel up a famous river or explore the ends of the earth? A general rule of thumb is that the longer the voyage and the smaller the ship, the more expensive the cruise will be. In local waters, MSC Cruises offers excellent value. Also see the Imagine Cruising offers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.