Accidental Tourist

Even the easy Camino has miracles to share

Nancy Richards does a lite version of the famous pilgrimage route, and still feels angels looking down

As walking holidays go, it wasn't too punishing. We called it caminolite - because a) we were having our bags carried and b) we weren't going all the way to Santiago. This time.



That box had already been ticked. So we reached the final leg of the five-day stretch which was to take us to the pretty fishing port of A Guarda in Spain...