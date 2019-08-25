Cruising

Have the time of your life on a family cruise for first-timers

Singer and model Sophie Ellis-Bextor wasn't convinced about cruising until she hopped on board with her husband and children, who all soon fell in love with life at sea

Every summer, my husband Richard and I like to have a family holiday. Just us and the kids, somewhere we can properly relax and not make too many decisions day by day, other than what we are going to eat.



Somewhere we can have fun and be ourselves without feeling judged. Where we don't have to worry too much about how our small folk are behaving in public. If it's somewhere I can read a book and have a few complete conversations with Richard while the kids play, then so much the better...