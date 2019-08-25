Travel

The Extra Mile

Over 80 and looking for travel insurance? Here's a good tip

A reader recommends a company that makes the process easy

25 August 2019 - 00:00 By staff reporter

Regarding the question of travel insurance for older travellers, US company Global Underwriters (https://www.globalunderwriters.com/) was recommended to me by my insurance broker. There is no age limit, although medical cover is limited to $20,000 for over-80s. Medical evacuation and repatriation is $500,000.

You can buy the insurance online - it's as easy as pie...

