The Extra Mile
Over 80 and looking for travel insurance? Here's a good tip
A reader recommends a company that makes the process easy
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Regarding the question of travel insurance for older travellers, US company Global Underwriters (https://www.globalunderwriters.com/) was recommended to me by my insurance broker. There is no age limit, although medical cover is limited to $20,000 for over-80s. Medical evacuation and repatriation is $500,000.
You can buy the insurance online - it's as easy as pie...
