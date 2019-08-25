Local getaway

Rejuvenated Knysna's a great choice for nature lovers, hikers and bikers

After the devastating fires of 2017, many of Knysna's great natural attractions have recovered beautifully, and its wonders are waiting to be explored

Bobbing up and down on a small motorised boat making its way across the Knysna lagoon, I glance over at one of the most dangerous shipping passages in the world. The headlands, or Knysna Heads as they are affectionately called, stand guard where the lagoon joins the sea and the peaceful waters spill into the wild, unpredictable roar of the Indian Ocean.





Local legend has it that the Featherbed Nature Reserve (http://www.knysnafeatherbed.com/) - my destination on this fine winter afternoon - derived its name from sailors who, having obtained safe passage through the perilous Knysna Heads, cast anchor into the tranquil bay waters and, after months of being at sea, enjoyed sleeping on what felt like "grandma's feather bed"...