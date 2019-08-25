Hotel Review
Sandton's new Ivy Villa Hotel & Spa is set to smoke the competition
The Ivy is taking on Joburg's big high-end hotels, with butlers, fine dining, a cigar bar, and an urban sanctuary vibe - at a much more affordable price
25 August 2019 - 00:00
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
There's a man in a black suit, with the cord of an ear-piece coiling behind his neck. Bodyguard vibes, standing in front of a short bridge. Just next to him, a wistful figure with rusted hair seems to be coming unravelled in the wind. The Burning Man says nothing - it is a sculpture after all. But The Bodyguard takes my name and waves me on...
