Travel

The top 10 holiday destinations for... food poisoning

27 August 2019 - 13:50 By AFP Relaxnews
Word to the wise: pay careful attention to your plate before eating at a resort in Hurghada, Egypt.
Word to the wise: pay careful attention to your plate before eating at a resort in Hurghada, Egypt.
Image: Majaiva/iStock via AFP Relaxnews

After steering its industry back into the favours of worldwide travellers, the Egyptian tourism bureau might have to work overtime to counter the effects of a recent ranking putting successful Red Sea resort destination Hurghada first in food poisoning cases since the start of 2017.

The ranking was compiled by British site Sickholiday.com, which helps travellers who've spent their holidays in hotel bathrooms get compensation from their tour operators. 

According to the study, conducted in collaboration with a British lab which specialises in food-borne illnesses, 380 cases of food poisonings in Hurghada were reported to Sickholiday.com, winning it the dubious distinction of coming in first in the matter.

Elsewhere, tourists seem to be getting out-of-the-ordinary culinary experiences in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with 211 cases, and on Mexico's Riviera Maya, with 182 reports. Travellers to the land of the Maya should have a long look at their plates before digging in - Cancun comes in fifth with 95 food poisonings.

Tourists are often victims of bacteria like E. coli and salmonella when the cold chain has been broken, such as when food sits too long under the tropical sun. 

And while Europeans opting to head southward to Spain may think they are immune to the phenomenon, it turns out that the islands of Mallorca and Benidorm had 66 and 62 cases reported cases, respectively. 

Here are the Top 10 destinations for food poisonings in 2017 and 2018: 

  1. Hurghada, Egypt
  2. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  3. Riviera Maya, Mexico
  4. Antalya, Turkey
  5. Cancun, Mexico
  6. Boa Vista, Cap Vert
  7. Marrakech, Morocco
  8. Sal, Cape Verde
  9. Mallorca, Spain
  10. Benidorm, Spain

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Holidaymakers are faking illness to cash out on their travel insurance

Fake bug bites back: a family tried to claim almost R1-million after they allegedly got sick on holiday. Now they might go to jail
Lifestyle
2 years ago

How to find a good restaurant? Economists can help

Finding a place to eat in a new city can be daunting. Economics and big data have a few tips to find the right place
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Going for the kill: Lion takes down kudu as tourists watch Travel
  3. WATCH | Safari guide tracking lions gets ‘skrik' of his life Travel
  4. 7 local celebs recreate images of their moms & reflect on their lives Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel

Latest Videos

Dramatic CCTV footage of Turkish bridge collapse
Gavin Watson death: What we know so far
X