10 roarsome safaris for lion lovers

Africa's lion population may be rapidly dwindling, but there are still places on the continent where they are roam in abundance

1. TANZANIA: SERENGETI NATIONAL PARK



First comes Namiri Plains, where it's possible to see up to 60 lions in a day. Then move on to Lamai Camp, where the big cats keep watch from granite koppies when wildebeest herds pass by...