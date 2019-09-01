Accidental Tourist

Intrepid Kalahari scorpion gains fame for hitchhiking

After picking up a stowaway called Sting on a visit to the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, Des Featherstone comes up with a novel plan to return him to the wild

After two weeks travelling in the beautiful Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, we got home to Cape Town suburbia and put our feet up. My daughter, who had stayed home to look after the house and dogs, began to unpack our travel crates.



Sitting in the lounge, drinking a cup of coffee, I heard a squeal from the kitchen. "You brought a scorpion home!"..