'The Lion King' joins fight to save Africa's big cats from extinction
In the 25 years since Disney's original 'Lion King' movie was released, Africa's lion population has halved. Now the live-action remake has revived interest in their preservation, writes Brian Jackman
01 September 2019 - 00:00
In 1994, Disney's The Lion King took the world by storm, becoming the ninth-highest-grossing animated film of all time. This year, following his successful remake of The Jungle Book, director Jon Favreau released a similarly photorealistic state-of-the-art version for Disney.
In their search for authenticity, Disney's writers visited Kenya's lion country, discovering locations such as Borana Ranch on the Laikipia Plateau, whose sweeping views and spectacular granite outcrops provided the inspiration for Pride Rock and the Pride Lands...
