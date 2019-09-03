WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf

This is the intense moment a powerful elephant charges a rhino and her baby at a waterhole near Shishangeni Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

The video was shot by Krishna Tummalapalli, a tourist from India.

He told LatestSightings.com, “We were amazed that we could see something like the elephant become aggressive towards the rhinos. We were also worried for the baby rhino, especially after the elephant pushed the rhino mom on to her own baby!”

He said, “When you’re in the wild, have your camera ready because you never know when something incredible might happen and it can be over in a flash.”