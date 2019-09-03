Travel

WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf

03 September 2019 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE

This is the intense moment a powerful elephant charges a rhino and her baby at a waterhole near Shishangeni Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

The video was shot by Krishna Tummalapalli, a tourist from India.

He told LatestSightings.com, “We were amazed that we could see something like the elephant become aggressive towards the rhinos. We were also worried for the baby rhino, especially after the elephant pushed the rhino mom on to her own baby!”

He said, “When you’re in the wild, have your camera ready because you never know when something incredible might happen and it can be over in a flash.”

MORE

WATCH | Going for the kill: Lion takes down kudu as tourists watch

Tourists were treated to a spectacular sight when they encountered a lion along a road on a safari drive at the Kruger National Park.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Safari guide tracking lions gets ‘skrik' of his life

Safari guide Steve Faulconbridge gets out of his vehicle when he spots a lion's paw print in the sand, not realising a large pride is just metres ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Lions dig squealing warthog out of burrow in 'incredible' sighting

This is the moment two lions trap a warthog and have him for lunch.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA's xenophobia shame: 'burning man' case shut Lifestyle
  2. Fame is like living in a big, pretty prison, says comedian Steve Harvey Lifestyle
  3. Deneysville castle remains neglected without an owner Home & Gardening
  4. How self-absorbed parents can scar their child for life Lifestyle
  5. 'Keeping Up With the Xhosaz': comedy show crushes Xhosa stereotypes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X