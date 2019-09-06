Travel

'Chernobyl' is a prime example of how a TV show can boost tourism

06 September 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
The hit TV series 'Chernobyl' has attracted a new generation of selfie-taking tourists to the nuclear disaster zone.
The hit TV series 'Chernobyl' has attracted a new generation of selfie-taking tourists to the nuclear disaster zone.
Image: AFP/Genya Savilov

The hit TV series Chernobyl has attracted a new generation of tourists to the nuclear disaster zone but guides say that many are more interested in taking selfies than learning about the accident.

"They do not need information anymore, they just want to take a selfie," said Yevgen Goncharenko, an official plant guide, at the site of the worst nuclear accident in history.

Tourists now are often on the look out for locations featured in the acclaimed HBO drama and can be surprised to discover that certain sites were fictional, he said.

The hard-hitting mini-series recreates the April 1986 disaster, when one of the reactors at the Soviet Union's Chernobyl plant, in what is now Ukraine, exploded during testing.

The blast spewed radiation over a vast swathe of Europe and a 30km exclusion zone remains in place around the plant, although a small part of it is open to a growing number of tourists.

The abandoned site had already become a "dark tourism" destination in recent years, even before the eponymous TV show that has picked up 19 Emmy nominations.

Some Ukrainian travel agencies offer kayaking tours in rivers around Chernobyl's exclusion zone.
Some Ukrainian travel agencies offer kayaking tours in rivers around Chernobyl's exclusion zone.
Image: AFP/Genya Savilov

But some Ukrainian travel agencies have adapted their tours to take in locations from the Chernobyl series and offer further special trips, such as kayaking in rivers around the exclusion zone.

Oleksandr Syrota, head of the Chernobyl information centre, said that certain tourist companies were offering up the disaster zone as "fast food" — a quick and easy travel experience.

And the trend towards more tourists looks set to continue. In July, new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree that aims to develop the site further as a tourist attraction.

'MUTANTS'

Louis Carlos, a 27-year-old visiting from Brazil, said he didn't know much about the disaster before watching the TV series but was motivated to travel to Ukraine to find out more.

"If people come here to understand what happened and try to learn, it's a good thing," Carlos said, as a friend took a photograph of him next to the nuclear power station.

"It's history," he added.

Tourist numbers have steadily increased every year, and last year 72,000 people visited Chernobyl.

The tour operators' association working in the region said it expected the number to jump to 100,000 this year.

Even before 'Chernoby' hit TV screens, the abandoned site had already become a "dark tourism" destination in recent years.
Even before 'Chernoby' hit TV screens, the abandoned site had already become a "dark tourism" destination in recent years.
Image: AFP/Genya Savilov

Zone guide Goncharenko, who accompanies groups of tourists on visits organised by private companies, said he'd experienced such booms before.

One came after the release of the American horror film Chernobyl Diaries in 2012, he said, also mentioning the impact of the site featuring in the Call of Duty computer game series.

"Sometimes people who came after the computer games seriously asked where one can find mutants," he recalled.

'SEXY' PHOTOS

Shortly after the TV show aired this summer, social media users came under fire for sharing "sexy" or upbeat photos from the ghost town of Pripyat, a city of nearly 50,000 people near Chernobyl that was evacuated after the explosion.

Writer and producer of the series Craig Mazin addressed them on his Twitter feed.

"Yes, I've seen the photos going around," he wrote in June.

"If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed".

Yaroslav Yemelianenko, head of the Chernobyl tour guide association, admitted the region had become a "trendy" place to visit.

Instagrammers put their health at risk to take selfies at this toxic lake

An industrial dump site in Siberia whose turquoise lake resembles a tropical paradise has become a magnet for Instagrammers who risk their health in ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Instead of fixating on the tragic aspect, Yemelianenko said that Kiev should promote the exclusion zone as a place of reflection about what was a terrible accident.

"We need to promote it, talk about it, attract people here," he said.

Some, like Slovenian tourist Jan Mavrin, insisted they had come to pay tribute to those who had lost their lives in the disaster.

"You've got to have some sort of respect towards this kind of place," Mavrin said, taking a photo of the Ferris wheel at Pripyat's abandoned amusement park.

"You should be modest, you shouldn't just walk around picking (up) stuff," he added.

SOUVENIRS ON EBAY

Visitors — both those on official tours and so-called "stalkers" who break in illegally — have been known to take objects out of the exclusion zone as souvenirs, according to Syrota, of the Chernobyl information centre.

"Even we, Pripyat natives, do not allow ourselves to pick up our own things from there," he said.

Is it okay to visit 'dark tourism' sites?

Anna Hart & Paul Ash tackle the touchy subject of tourists tramping around places of extreme suffering
Lifestyle
5 months ago

"And then we are surprised when we see them on eBay," he added.

Syrota said that it was "hard to imagine" where the government's plans for more tourism at the site could lead and stressed that space was limited.

"We have no experience of what this can turn into," he says.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

I'm no hero, says Chernobyl diver portrayed in hit TV series

In the acclaimed US mini-series 'Chernobyl', Oleksiy Ananenko is hailed as one of three men who helped avert an even greater disaster after the worst ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

#RuinPorn: travel trend inspires new appreciation for abandoned places

Greg Dickinson ponders the appeal of ruin porn
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Discover what it's like to holiday with a druglord's hitman in 'Dark Tourist'

Netflix's new docuseries takes armchair travellers to not-so-wholesome tourism spots: those associated with death and destruction
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf Travel
  2. Charlize Theron's banned 1999 anti-rape ad re-emerges Lifestyle
  3. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle
  4. Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show his family SA. Check out pics from his first ... Lifestyle
  5. Lesotho cashes in on 'green gold' as Africa's medical cannabis pioneer Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X