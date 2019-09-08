Quick city guide to Tokyo: cool things to see and do in the Japanese capital

With Rugby World Cup kicking off this month and the Summer Olympics coming soon, this is a great time to visit this exciting Asian city

Tokyo is heating up (and not just in terms of its soaring summer temperatures). The Japanese capital is counting down to its moment to shine in the international spotlight - with the Rugby World Cup kicking off this month and the 2020 Summer Olympics only a year away...