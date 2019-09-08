Tales of valour & sacrifice behind the world's greatest railroads

From the Transcontinental to the Trans-Siberian, building these massive railways were journeys in themselves, full of drama, death and political intrigue

We all love a good train journey, especially when it involves passing through dramatic scenery affording striking views of mountains, lakes, shimmering oceans, or deserts for that matter. Think of the Transcontinental in America, the Trans-Siberian, the Ghan in Australia, the Rocky Mountaineer in Canada.



But how did these lines - many of which were laid in the 19th century - come into being? What were the costs in terms of human endeavour and sacrifice? Who were the unsung heroes and heroines?..