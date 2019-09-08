The Extra Mile

Where should we stay during our quick tour of Namibia?

Our travel expert has some great recommendations

Q. My wife and I are planning a trip to Namibia in December. We plan to arrive in Walvis Bay and return from Windhoek and would like to spend four days in Walvis Bay and three days in Windhoek. We would like to visit Swakopmund and Erindi Private Game Reserve and take a drive in the desert. Should we stay in Walvis Bay or Swakopmund and can you recommend four- or five-star hotels? - Dr Yunus Abdulla



A. Flying in to Walvis Bay and out of Windhoek is an efficient use of both time and money for a short trip. Flights from Johannesburg to Walvis Bay on SAA currently cost from R2,350pp one way in early December, while one-way flights from Windhoek to Johannesburg in mid-December - roughly 10 days later - are currently available from N$2,434 pp (N$1 = R1). See flysaa.com (https://www.flysaa.com/) for bookings...