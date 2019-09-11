A sky safari's the best way to take in the Namib desert's dramatic beauty
Caroline Shearing takes a memorable hot-air balloon ride over the mighty Namib
11 September 2019 - 13:31
The shadow of our hot-air balloon drifted across the Namib, as a herd of zebra raced across the sand in pursuit of its bulbous shade. It had been love at first light at takeoff, with sunrise views in all directions, but this dazzling display of wildlife momentarily stole the show.
The mighty Namib stretches across Africa's southwestern tip, from Angola in the north to SA, but the coastal fringes of Namibia, to which this desert lends its name, lays claim to the country's most dramatic scenery...
