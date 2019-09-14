Franschhoek Mystery getaways: no planning stress, just fab surprises

Imagine a luxury Winelands getaway where your weekend has been planned for you from start to finish

I know, it sounds too good to be true. But it’s not. What it is, is the Mystery Weekend and it takes place three to four times a year in the town of Franschhoek.

This bespoke weekend getaway package includes two nights’ accommodation, breakfast on Saturday and Sunday morning, dinner at an exclusive restaurant the Saturday evening, and lunch on the Sunday afternoon before heading home, well-rested and tummies bursting with the most delicious food you can imagine.

In between all of this, there’s a host of fun-filled activities that have been organised for you – you can do as much or as little as you want.

The idea behind the Mystery Weekend is to explore Franschhoek, explains Linda Coltart, the mastermind behind the scenes. Linda came up with the idea eight years ago as a way to attract visitors to the town during the off season months.

“We were looking for ways to attract winter business, trying various offers, discounts, etc. At that time, I used to sit on the accommodation committee. I proposed my idea and was asked to put it together and run with it.”

Eight years later, the mystery weekends have welcomed almost 2,000 visitors to the region. “We’ve tried new ways to present it, but it always comes back to the original idea – great places to sleep, eat and drink with a hint of the experiences and offerings the valley has hidden away,” says Linda.