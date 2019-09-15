5 fabulous local festivals to enjoy this spring
If the warmer weather and the longer days have you looking for a little outdoor revelry, try one of these events around SA
15 September 2019 - 00:10
1. THE MAGOEBASKLOOF SPRING FESTIVAL
September 20 - 29..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.