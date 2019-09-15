Accidental Tourist

Lion around with hungover strangers in La Paz

When Sediqa Khatieb embraced a bunkbed singalong in Bolivia, she was reminded that the best travel experiences aren't always found on a bucket list

My sister, who shares my love of words and wildlife documentaries, will be returning home after working abroad for four months.



I have missed her. I have missed her wry sense of humour, her practicality, and access to her beautiful clothes. And I have been counting the days until she returns...