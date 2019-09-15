Live out your fantasy of being a game ranger on this Zim wilderness course

Pathfinders Africa's new training course gives burned-out executives a chance to reconnect with nature

In the freezing spring of 1945, when the South African 6th Armoured Division was hunkered down on the banks of the Po River in Northern Italy, a gunner watched the cold, green waters of the river swirl by and made a promise that if he survived the war and went home to Africa, he would take a long canoe journey down a wild river.



The gunner kept his promise. In 1946, he returned to Pietermaritzburg and after a few dramatic lessons in navigating a 50kg wood-and-canvas boat down a shallow, rock-strewn waterway, he and a friend paddled it to the sea...