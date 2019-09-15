Travelling on an SA passport? How to get help if things go wrong abroad

Often when we travel, we think only of the basics: how to get there, what to see and eat and where to stay. But what if things go wrong? Imagine, for example, that you are arrested after being involved in a traffic accident. Or your passport gets stolen.



The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) website offers tips on what to do if things go awry. This is an edited extract...