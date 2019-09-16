Travel

WATCH | Surf's up! Cheeky grey heron takes a ride on hippo's back in Kruger National Park

16 September 2019 - 11:30 By Reuters

A cheeky heron hitched a ride on the back of a hippo in the Kruger National Park.

This funny clip, filmed on September 12 2019, shows the moment the heron made it across a lake by “surfing” on the hippo.

The person who filmed it told Newsflare: “I noticed this grey heron gliding on the water of a small lake named the Sunset Dam. I found this amusing, only to discover that the bird was balancing itself in a standing position on the back of a hippopotamus.

“When the hippo rose to the surface to breathe, the bird quite elegantly repositioned itself, then spread his wings and flew off.”

