4 Cape Town tourism attractions you (probably) didn't know about

We highlight some hidden gems in the Mother City

1. THE GANGSTER MUSEUM IN KHAYELITSHA



Amid the plague of gangsterism destroying lives and communities across the Cape Flats, comes the 18Gangster initiative. Not so much a museum as an exhibition that shows young people the reality of gangs and - hopefully - convinces them gang life is not for them. The museum confronts the issue head-on, with ex-offenders working at the museum, sharing their stories and leading tours into Khayelitsha. See 8gm.co.za (http://www.18gm.co.za/)..