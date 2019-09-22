Proudly local travel

7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives

Okay, we admit it — our country actually has countless wonders. Here's a selection of some of the places that make us most proud of our beautiful land

1. Blyde River Canyon (Motlatse Canyon) (http://www.mpumalanga.com/our-provincial-parks/blyde-river-canyon-nature-reserve)



Mpumalanga means "the place where the sun rises" in siSwati and if it's possible to pinpoint such a phenomenon even further, it would be here. At 26km long and over 800m deep, the Blyde River Canyon is without doubt one of the most breathtaking places in the country...