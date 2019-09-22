Travel

Proudly local travel

7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives

Okay, we admit it — our country actually has countless wonders. Here's a selection of some of the places that make us most proud of our beautiful land

22 September 2019 - 00:00 By Paul Ash & Elizabeth Sleith

1. Blyde River Canyon (Motlatse Canyon) (http://www.mpumalanga.com/our-provincial-parks/blyde-river-canyon-nature-reserve)

Mpumalanga means "the place where the sun rises" in siSwati and if it's possible to pinpoint such a phenomenon even further, it would be here. At 26km long and over 800m deep, the Blyde River Canyon is without doubt one of the most breathtaking places in the country...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 11 standout braai side dishes you must try this summer Food
  3. Joburg suburb voted one of the world's 50 coolest neighbourhoods Travel
  4. Archbishop Desmond Tutu excited to meet British royals next week Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | J-Lo relives her historic 'green dress' fashion moment at the Versace ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X