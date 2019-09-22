Air travel turns 100: Where to from here?

Hugh Morris looks back at the history of flying and contemplates its future in an uncertain world

On August 25 1919, the staff of Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited loaded jam, Devonshire cream, newspapers and a brace of grouse onto a single-engine DH16 on the turf at Hounslow Heath Aerodrome in London. The lone passenger hopped aboard and the Paris-bound plane took off on the first-ever scheduled international passenger service.



Aviation's progress following that summer's day has been remarkable. Today, the skies are filled with planes, connecting every corner of the Earth. Some 4.3 billion passengers flew last year, a record broken year after year. Within years, six airlines were flying between London and Paris and AT& T began its mergers that would result in British Airways...