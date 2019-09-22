Air travel turns 100: Where to from here?
Hugh Morris looks back at the history of flying and contemplates its future in an uncertain world
22 September 2019 - 00:00
On August 25 1919, the staff of Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited loaded jam, Devonshire cream, newspapers and a brace of grouse onto a single-engine DH16 on the turf at Hounslow Heath Aerodrome in London. The lone passenger hopped aboard and the Paris-bound plane took off on the first-ever scheduled international passenger service.
Aviation's progress following that summer's day has been remarkable. Today, the skies are filled with planes, connecting every corner of the Earth. Some 4.3 billion passengers flew last year, a record broken year after year. Within years, six airlines were flying between London and Paris and AT& T began its mergers that would result in British Airways...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.