Street art is turning Salt River into a glorious outdoor gallery
This once-industrial area of Cape Town is fast being repainted as an art lover's paradise. So go take a tour, writes Allison Foat
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Street art in the Mother City is lit. Embraced as a cultural asset, this form of artistic expression is intrinsic to the urban landscape and has become a cherished part of the city's heritage and DNA.
Take a stroll through the CBD and neighbouring Salt River and Woodstock and there is no end to the bold beautification...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.