Street art is turning Salt River into a glorious outdoor gallery

This once-industrial area of Cape Town is fast being repainted as an art lover's paradise. So go take a tour, writes Allison Foat

Street art in the Mother City is lit. Embraced as a cultural asset, this form of artistic expression is intrinsic to the urban landscape and has become a cherished part of the city's heritage and DNA.



Take a stroll through the CBD and neighbouring Salt River and Woodstock and there is no end to the bold beautification...