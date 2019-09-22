Accidental Tourist

Travelling reminds us how fragile we are. Sometimes literally

Paul Ash recently broke some bones adventuring, and it wasn't the first time

I fell off an e-bike in May while doing something stupid and broke my elbow. Actually, I pulverised it, while the heavy bike - clever thing - let my body break its fall. Healing has been slow - it's an age thing, although the gentle and excellent surgeon says it isn't really about that so much as the dozens of bits of bone he had to put together again.



The last time I broke bones this badly was on a school trip to Botswana when I was 16. There were 12 of us, travelling on a Datsun Caball flatbed truck with bench seats in the back and a canvas awning stretched over a frame to keep us out of the sun...