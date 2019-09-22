Accidental Tourist
Travelling reminds us how fragile we are. Sometimes literally
Paul Ash recently broke some bones adventuring, and it wasn't the first time
22 September 2019 - 00:00
I fell off an e-bike in May while doing something stupid and broke my elbow. Actually, I pulverised it, while the heavy bike - clever thing - let my body break its fall. Healing has been slow - it's an age thing, although the gentle and excellent surgeon says it isn't really about that so much as the dozens of bits of bone he had to put together again.
The last time I broke bones this badly was on a school trip to Botswana when I was 16. There were 12 of us, travelling on a Datsun Caball flatbed truck with bench seats in the back and a canvas awning stretched over a frame to keep us out of the sun...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.