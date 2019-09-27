Travel

#ImStaying: People of Mzansi say why they're sticking around

27 September 2019 - 06:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The group with the hashtag #ImStaying has garnered more than 170,000 members. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

Despite the recent spate of killings and rapes that has sparked outrage in SA, and many wanting to leave the country for "greener pastures" a Facebook group of like-minded South Africans have shared some reasons why they wouldn't leave the country.

The group under the hashtag #ImStaying share heartfelt messages on why they are staying instead of leaving.

The group, created by Jarette Petzer, aims to highlight the good about the country.

So far the group has garnered more than 170,000 members. 

Speaking on why he created the group, Petzer told eNCA that he had an "epiphany".

"It was the day that I woke up and decided that I didn't want to be complacent and I didn't want to switch on the news or participate in all the ugliness that was going on around me.

"The hashtag is representative of people who are in this country and are prepared to do whatever it takes to help get our country back on track."

Some of the posts that have been posted on the group include dedications to selfless petrol attendants — something you don't get anywhere but in Mzansi, among other things that are uniquely South African.

Here are some of the posts:

Last week Sunday I was waiting for my lift to arrive. . It was just before 4am. . There were two completely drunk men,...

Posted by Mandy Meyer on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

From a 23 year old expat in China.... I miss home so much. You only realise how much you actually miss home when you...

Posted by Jayd Wollentine on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

I have lived in other countries for gap years and for work, what people don’t realize that you will always stay a...

Posted by Andaleen Hattingh on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

