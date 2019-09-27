ImStaying: People of Mzansi say why they're sticking around

Despite the recent spate of killings and rapes that has sparked outrage in SA, and many wanting to leave the country for "greener pastures" a Facebook group of like-minded South Africans have shared some reasons why they wouldn't leave the country.

The group under the hashtag #ImStaying share heartfelt messages on why they are staying instead of leaving.

The group, created by Jarette Petzer, aims to highlight the good about the country.

So far the group has garnered more than 170,000 members.

Speaking on why he created the group, Petzer told eNCA that he had an "epiphany".