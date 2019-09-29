Accidental Tourist

A cash-strapped Casanova & my date that wasn't at a McDonalds in Naples

Feeling like an Amazonian goddess, strolling down the charming city streets, Sediqa Khatieb took a chance on an amorous stranger

My hotel in Naples was forgettable. It had been chosen solely for its proximity to public transport. And as such, the front of the premises experienced a lot of foot traffic.



I was sitting in front of the building working on my novel - a novel that would make it to the top of the New York Times bestseller list, a novel that, 11 years later, has yet to materialise - when I spotted him...