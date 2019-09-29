My Travelling Life

'Survivor SA' finalist Nicole Capper's passion for big peaks & small gems

The former Mrs SA had a scary experience climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, but it sparked a deep love for the mountains. She tells us more

I travel often. In fact, my life is on the road, or in the air. I am between cities and countries for both work and pleasure. I have worked very hard to design my life in such a way that travel is a big part of my schedule.



My first holiday as a child was to the Drakensberg. My parents took me camping and hiking. I will never forget the road trip and the adventure in the mountains. It taught me that travel is not about five-star luxury, although that's an incredible aspect of it, but travel can be the simplest things like staring out over a waterfall, swimming in icy pools and lying outside at night looking at the stars...