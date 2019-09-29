My Travelling Life
'Survivor SA' finalist Nicole Capper's passion for big peaks & small gems
The former Mrs SA had a scary experience climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, but it sparked a deep love for the mountains. She tells us more
29 September 2019 - 00:00
I travel often. In fact, my life is on the road, or in the air. I am between cities and countries for both work and pleasure. I have worked very hard to design my life in such a way that travel is a big part of my schedule.
My first holiday as a child was to the Drakensberg. My parents took me camping and hiking. I will never forget the road trip and the adventure in the mountains. It taught me that travel is not about five-star luxury, although that's an incredible aspect of it, but travel can be the simplest things like staring out over a waterfall, swimming in icy pools and lying outside at night looking at the stars...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.