Local Getaway
Unearthing a lost city of gold beneath Mapungubwe's bone-dry plains
Straddling the borders of SA, Zimbabwe and Botswana, the starkly beautiful national park is a window into a civilisation that thrived 1,000 years ago, writes Maureen Girdlestone
29 September 2019 - 00:10
Mention Mapungubwe and you will likely get some puzzled looks. "Where on earth is that?"
Mapungubwe National Park is situated at the confluence of the Limpopo and Shashe rivers, where the borders of SA, Botswana and Zimbabwe meet. It is part of the Greater Mapungubwe Transfrontier Conservation Area, which encompasses protected areas in all three countries...
