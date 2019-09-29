WATCH | Venice seems to attract the worst kind of tourist

From skinny-dipping in canals to cooking on bridges, visitors to the City of Love are known to be uncouth ... but the latest bad behaviour is on another level

It seems like almost every week, there is some new insult that Venetian tourists visit upon its streets and residents. From swimming in fountains to cooking on bridges, several visitors have so raised the ire of locals in recent weeks that they've actually been ousted from the city.



And now, perhaps, the ultimate insult: a gondolier has been head-butted and punched in the face by a tourist - in an altercation over a selfie...