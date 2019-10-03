Travel through time inside R20k-a-day retro Clifton holiday villa

If you enjoy all things retro, and you can afford the steep R20,000 per day price tag, take a look at the luxury Clifton holiday villa that is for rent on Gumtree.

The home was inspired by the 1950s and 1960s, with bold colours in the wallpaper and textured prints, a sunken lounge with pillows, and posters featuring icons from the era.

The kitchen is a modern take on a mid-century diner.

The house makes exceptional use of its natural surroundings on the steps of Clifton 3rd Beach. Two storeys were carved out of rock, while the doors fold back revealing the beach and pool.

It does not compromise on quality either – holidaymakers can take advantage of the cinema room, four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and luxurious furnishings. The dining room seats eight people. There is a full wooden entertainment deck, with a sunken pool, that overlooks the beach. A central sound system controls music throughout the home.

CCTV, external perimeter sensors and internal motion detectors ensures a safe stay. The home is available for bookings until the end of November.

This article was paid for by Gumtree.