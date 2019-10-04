'Don't do this. You're in Japan': rowdy rugby fans give tourists a bad name

Crowd-surfing, human pyramids and rugby practice — boisterous behaviour by fans on Japanese trains has stirred some criticism as the uber-polite country hosts the Rugby World Cup.

Two weeks into the tournament, rugby fever has started to catch on in Japan, and many teams and their supporters have been bowled over by the warm reception they have received.

But a handful of rambunctious supporters have found themselves the subject of online debate and some critical media coverage after violating Japan's famously reserved social norms.

Among them are a group of six Australia supporters, decked out in Wallabies t-shirts, who decided to form a human pyramid on a train in Sapporo in northern Japan.

"I got on the Toho line and it wasn't Japan," a Japanese Twitter user said, posting a video of the antics, which has been viewed over 226,000 times and attracted disgruntled comment.

"This is annoying. They think they can do whatever they want because they're travelling but it's an insult to the country they're visiting," one user replied.

Loud disturbances are relatively rare on Japanese public transport, where people avoid taking or making phone calls, keep their music quiet, and carry on conversations discreetly.

There are exceptions, including late-night trains where drunken salary men can sometimes be seen yelling at passengers or each other.

But even the morning commuter crush, when millions find themselves squished together on packed trains, sometimes throwing elbows to grab a spot, tends to be conducted silently, albeit through gritted teeth.

'DON'T DO THIS. YOU'RE IN JAPAN'

The human pyramid is not the only instance attracting attention, with other viral videos showing French fans seated on a carriage floor passing a crowd-surfing friend overhead, or supporters singing loudly.