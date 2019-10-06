Active Travel

10 of the world's wackiest races

Fancy working on your fitness - or cheering skills - while you see the world? Consider one of these extreme events

1. HURRYING HUMPS



The 14-day Pushkar Camel Fair takes place annually in the desert town of Pushkar in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Around 150 years ago, it began as a marketplace for local livestock traders - who would dress up the camels in colourful decorations to make them more attractive to buyers. In the years since, it has morphed into a tourist magnet teeming with camel-centred festivities, including a beauty pageant, parades and, of course, races...