Detroit, America's once great motor city, revs up for a comeback
With hip, new businesses, colourful street art and buzzing markets, Detroit is fast becoming a premier US destination, writes Amelia Duggan
06 October 2019 - 12:00
'Tell me, is this the city you expected to find?" I've been asked this question, in various forms, by half a dozen Detroiters since I arrived.
This time I'm talking to Sergio Maclean in the art-filled lounge of the Shinola Hotel. He and his partner Audrey have been running operations here since January when, to much fanfare, the luxury goods brand Shinola opened the swish, valet-guarded doors of its first hotel, here in the heart of Downtown...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.