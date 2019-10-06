Detroit, America's once great motor city, revs up for a comeback

With hip, new businesses, colourful street art and buzzing markets, Detroit is fast becoming a premier US destination, writes Amelia Duggan

'Tell me, is this the city you expected to find?" I've been asked this question, in various forms, by half a dozen Detroiters since I arrived.



This time I'm talking to Sergio Maclean in the art-filled lounge of the Shinola Hotel. He and his partner Audrey have been running operations here since January when, to much fanfare, the luxury goods brand Shinola opened the swish, valet-guarded doors of its first hotel, here in the heart of Downtown...