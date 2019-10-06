Hate crying babies on planes? Japan Airlines tells you which seats to avoid

We were all children once - but that's immaterial to many people when it comes to tolerating little ones on planes.



The propensity for adults to find travelling children irritating also causes anxiety for parents, who know that should their little one start fussing - or worse, shrieking - they're sure to illicit at least one disapproving glare designed to make them sorry for ever procreating at all...