The Big Read
How Sanbona Game Reserve is clawing back this beautiful African land
Buying up farmland and restoring it to its formerly wild state - with lions and cheetahs to boot - is the great mission of this reserve in the Western Cape's Little Karoo
06 October 2019 - 00:00
If you are a child of the 1970s, you might know the ELO song Jungle. A man is walking through the forest at night. He stumbles into a clearing where animals are gathered around in a circle, singing a song. He watches quietly from the shadows until a lion sees him and says: "Come and join us if you so desire." And he does and the animals sing about our planet, a ship that sails around the mighty sun.
Jungle is jokey sentiment with a good tune. But in 2019, when Greta Thunberg tells the United Nations that "you" have stolen our future, you might think there is hardly a place left on Earth that has not been disturbed by mankind- and that maybe the band was on to something...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.