The Big Read

How Sanbona Game Reserve is clawing back this beautiful African land

Buying up farmland and restoring it to its formerly wild state - with lions and cheetahs to boot - is the great mission of this reserve in the Western Cape's Little Karoo

If you are a child of the 1970s, you might know the ELO song Jungle. A man is walking through the forest at night. He stumbles into a clearing where animals are gathered around in a circle, singing a song. He watches quietly from the shadows until a lion sees him and says: "Come and join us if you so desire." And he does and the animals sing about our planet, a ship that sails around the mighty sun.



Jungle is jokey sentiment with a good tune. But in 2019, when Greta Thunberg tells the United Nations that "you" have stolen our future, you might think there is hardly a place left on Earth that has not been disturbed by mankind- and that maybe the band was on to something...